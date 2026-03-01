LaGrange police searching for man accused of threatening to kill teenager

LAGRANGE, Ga. — The LaGrange Police Department says they are searching for a man accused of threatening to kill a teenager on Friday.

Police said Karmez Jackson is accused of pulling out a rifle and threatening to kill a 16-year-old after getting into an argument with his girlfriend, the teen’s mother, on Friday evening.

During the argument, the teenager tried to intervene and Jackson became aggressive.

The mother said Jackson went into his room, returning with a loaded rifle and pointed it at the teenager, threatening to kill him.

Police said the mother and teenager ran out of the house and called the police and Jackson ran away.

Police are now searching for Jackson with a warrant for his arrest for aggravated assault.

Anyone with information about where to find Jackson is asked to call Det. M. Ligon at 706-883-2621.

