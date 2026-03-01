Georgia man accused trafficking methamphetamine, cocaine

THE ROCK, Ga. — A west central Georgia man was charged and jailed after a monthlong investigation into drug trafficking.

According to the Upson County Sheriff’s Office, Tony “Bubba” Teal, 47 of The Rock, Ga., was arrested after Upson County deputies, Thomaston police, the FBI and GBI served a search warrant at his home on Potato Creek Road, in response to a drug complaint.

At the home, deputies, officers and agents found 2.87 pounds of methamphetamine and 27 grams of cocaine.

Teal was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute.

He is in jail in Upson County without bond, according to deputies.

