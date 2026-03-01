Springlike week ahead in metro Atlanta area

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says Sunday is staying warm, with temperatures in the 70s.

Starting Monday, the week is going to cool down with increased clouds and possible stray showers. Deon said highs will be in the 60s.

The cooler weather won’t last too long though.

Deon says temperatures will be much warmer starting in the middle of the week and heading toward the weekend with highs in the upper 70s to 80s.

