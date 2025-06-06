LaGrange police ask public for help solving 2011 cold case homicide

LAGRANGE, Ga. — The LaGrange Police Department is asking the public for help solving a 14-year-old homicide.

On June 5, 2011, Freddie L. Holmes was robbed and killed on Revis Street, according to police.

Now, police say they’ve exhausted their efforts to bring the case to justice and are asking the community for more information that could lead to a breakthrough in the case.

“Even seemingly minor details may prove crucial in achieving justice and providing closure to the family and loved ones of the victim,” LaGrange police said.

Anyone who may have been near the Lucy Morgan Housing Authority on or around June 5, 2011 is asked to get in contact with the police department. If anyone saw or heard anything unusual at the time, they’re asked to get in touch to share the information.

Those with relevant information are asked to contact LaGrange Police Det. Horseman at 706-883-2620.

