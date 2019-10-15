Kroger at 725 Ponce opening near Atlanta Beltline this week

ATLANTA - A new Kroger will open its doors along the Eastside Beltline trail on this week, the company announced.
The 60,000 square-foot building located at 725 Ponce de Leon Avenue will open at 7 a.m. Wednesday with a celebration to follow shortly after.
The store will have an indoor eatery, B's Cracklin BBQ, and Pub on Ponce Beer & Wine Bar, which has a walk-up window and access to the Beltline.
A Starbucks inside the store will also have patio and Beltline access. The store's pick-up option will be available at the store after Oct. 23.
The new store replaces the infamous location, nicknamed "Murder Kroger" following the first murder in the store's parking lot in 1991. The name has stuck since then, even inspiring a song by the same name. The area has since rebranded with a $155 million mixed-use development.
Kroger will also donate $500 gift cards to Grady High School, Inman Middle School and Springdale Park Elementary School at the grand opening celebration. Antioch Urban Ministries will also receive a $500 gift card from the grocer.
Atlanta Community Food Bank will also receive a $25,000 donation from Proctor and Gamble during the grand opening celebration.
This article was written by Raisa Habersham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}