Known Ga. gang member arrested after running from deputies, ditching gun and bookbag of marijuana

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two known Georgia gang members were arrested with guns and drugs during traffic stops this week.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Coweta and Harris County sheriff’s offices to conduct the operation on June 13.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Joseline Hernandez, ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ cast member, arrested in South Florida
- School administrator who gave alcohol to minors at party erased evidence of sex with student
- Google to pay out $23 million settlement over search results; how to apply for yours
Jhykeith Williams was the passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by investigators. He tried to run, dropping his gun and a book bag full of marijuana and money.
He was caught after a brief chase and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, abandonment of a controlled substance, possession of a machine gun, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of drug-related objects, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and reckless conduct.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Officers also stopped Tyrese Reynolds, who was on bond from an arrest on June 7. He was found to have about 130 grams of marijuana and a gun. He was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Both were arrested and taken to the Muscogee County Jail.
©2022 Cox Media Group