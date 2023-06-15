Known Ga. gang member arrested after running from deputies, ditching gun and bookbag of marijuana

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two known Georgia gang members were arrested with guns and drugs during traffic stops this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Coweta and Harris County sheriff’s offices to conduct the operation on June 13.

TRENDING STORIES:

Jhykeith Williams was the passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by investigators. He tried to run, dropping his gun and a book bag full of marijuana and money.

He was caught after a brief chase and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, abandonment of a controlled substance, possession of a machine gun, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of drug-related objects, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and reckless conduct.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Officers also stopped Tyrese Reynolds, who was on bond from an arrest on June 7. He was found to have about 130 grams of marijuana and a gun. He was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Both were arrested and taken to the Muscogee County Jail.

Police search for man caught on video grabbing, punching 2 women at midtown Atlanta restaurant

©2022 Cox Media Group