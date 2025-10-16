Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley dies

Guitarist Ace Frehley, a founding member of the rock group Kiss, has died at the age of 74.

“We are completely devastated and heartbroken,” his family said in a statement to ABC News. “In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth.

“We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others.”

Frehley, the “Spaceman” of the makeup clad band, performed with the group from its early days in the 1970s to the early ‘80s then rejoined them from the mid-90s into the early 2000s.

He joined with other original members Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Peter Criss to form the hitmaking machine that would go on for decades, powered by hard-hitting rock ‘n’ roll, showmanship and their unmistakable costumes and facepaint.

In addition to lead guitar, Frehley contributed by writing several songs, including “Shock Me” and “Cold Gin.”

