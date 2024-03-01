Killer Mike honored with state proclamation for Grammy achievements

ATLANTA — State lawmakers honored Atlanta’s own Killer Mike with a proclamation at the Georgia State Capitol this week.

It was in recognition for sweeping all the rap categories at this year’s Grammy Awards, winning three statues for Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.

“Everything I do, I do as a proud Georgian to have this validation from my home state is an immense honor,” he wrote about his proclamation.

Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Render, recently sat down with Channel 2′s Karyn Greer to talk about the Grammys.

“Everyone said the same thing, ‘It feels like we won.’ And I said, ‘Cause we did,’” Render said.

The best news though came the morning after the Grammys. Render got a phone that he had been waiting two and a half years for: his 21-year-old son had been matched with a kidney donor.

“The next morning, I got a call at like 7:20-something in the morning, and it was Pony Boy, my youngest son, and his mother saying, ‘You guys gotta get back to Atlanta, now.’ I said, ‘What’s going on?’ She’s like, ‘We just got the call. He has a kidney waiting for him.’”

What’s next for Render? Right now, he is focused on his new business venture, restoring Bankhead Seafood.

He also told Greer that he wants to complete his education and get his degree from Morehouse College.

