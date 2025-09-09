Kids need more of a ‘brain break’ at recess, DeKalb County parents tell school board

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Parents in DeKalb County are advocating for longer recess times for their children, expressing frustration at some schools reducing recess to the 15-minute minimum.

During a school board meeting in Stone Mountain, parents cited recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which suggest at least 20 minutes of daily recess.

“We know that research supports the importance of unstructured break time for students, allowing them to have a brain break and return to the classroom ready to learn,” parent Dee Dee Westbrook said.

In addition to addressing the board, parents have organized an online petition calling for the school board to mandate at least 30 minutes of daily recess.

Administrators acknowledged the concerns, stating that schools are trying to fulfill literacy requirements but expressed a willingness to work with parents.

The school district announced the formation of a committee to review the recess policy and invited parents to participate.

