  • Katt Williams faces new lawsuit filed by restaurant employee

    FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Katt Williams faces more legal action after a restaurant employee claims the comedian threw a salt shaker at him.

    On April 27, 2016, Williams  “became annoyed and irate and without provocation intentionally threw a glass salt shaker” at the employee, a lawsuit filed Thursday in Fulton County Superior Court states.

    The employee was taken by ambulance to the Atlanta Medical Center emergency room where injuries required surgery and 10 stitches; afterward he had to take medication for severe inflammation, pain and suffering, the lawsuit states. The ordeal left him suffering extreme mental anguish and physical pain, it says.

    The suit seeks legal fees and unspecified damages relating to medical bills and other expenses.

    In 2016, a judge banned Williams from Hall and Dawson counties in a negotiated plea connected to an alleged assault of his bodyguard. After the February incident, Williams was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, false imprisonment and felony possession of marijuana.

