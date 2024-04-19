Judge denies bond for suspect in DeKalb County triple shooting at gas station, victim speaks out

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A judge denied bond for a suspect accused in a shooting that injured three people at a DeKalb County gas station on Tuesday night.

Darius Morris stood before a judge in magistrate court on Thursday.

The judge said Morris is in the surveillance video shooting across the gas station on Candler Road. The judge gave Morris no bond on the three aggravated assault charges for the three victims in the gas station shootout.

One of the victims, Atif Ray, was in his grey Jeep when he was shot. He gave an update on his condition from his hospital bed.

“I was just pumping gas and the next thing people are shooting on both sides of me, it’s weird because I didn’t know where it was coming from, I didn’t see anybody, all I heard was shots,” said Ray.

Police said two groups of people were shooting at each other after an argument. Police are still actively looking for two other suspects in the shooting.

Channel 2 Action News learned that Morris is also accused of another shooting.

According to court records, investigators say Morris shot and killed his child’s mother back in 202. That murder case is pending; Morris claims it was self-defense.

Right now, Ray is not concerned with any of the suspects, he is just focused on recovering and getting back to being an active father.

“To be honest, I didn’t even feel it...when the bullets hit I didn’t feel it. The blood is what freaked me out. I just got up outta there,” said Ray.

Atif was shot in his back and chest, and the bullet is still lodged in his chest.

He said he’s praying for the other victims.

