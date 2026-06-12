‘It’s really inconvenient’: Little or no water in DeKalb neighborhood as crews fix water main

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Some neighborhoods in southwest DeKalb County had interruptions in their water service Friday as workers repaired a 16-inch water main on Old Constitution Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It’s a scheduled repair, said a spokesperson for the DeKalb County Watershed Management.

The agency provided a truckload of bottled water for people in the area. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

Roxanne Sims came by to grab a case of water. She works from home and her husband has a disability. She said the water pressure in her house is very low.

“And I just don’t trust using anything right now, other than to use the bathroom,” she said. “So I’m trying to limit what we do for the day since I got the notice.”

She also has four dogs who rely on tap water, and she planned to spend at least some of the day at a family member’s house.

“It’s really inconvenient when everything I do is in my home. My home is my nucleus,” Sims said. “That’s my work, that’s my job, that’s my comfort. And it’s uncomfortable right now.”

The bottled water distribution site is at 3316 Fayetteville Road near Bailey Street.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group