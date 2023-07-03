It’s hot out there. Here’s how to stay safe and the dangers you should watch for.

ATLANTA — We are around 90 degrees across most of the metro right now.

That heat is expected to continue through the holiday.

As people get ready to travel for the fourth or just spend time outside this summer, doctors say you have to be careful.

Channel 2′s Justin Farmer talked with, Dr. Jason Gordon of Piedmont Fayette.

“It’s very important to stay hydrated to prevent illnesses, the recommendation is 10-12 glasses of water,” Gordon said.

Channel 2 Action News has reported on stories in the past of children suffering from heat stroke.

With so many playing summer sports, Gordon said it is important to watch out for signs of heat stroke.

Gordon said it is important to take frequent breaks when playing outside, along with being properly hydrated.

