‘It’s a hefty expense’: Fulton County DA’s office gives away school supplies at party

Hundreds of kids and their parents turned out Saturday morning for a school supply giveaway, free haircuts and prizes, all hosted by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

It’s the tenth year the office has organized the event, and District Attorney Fani Willis told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims that it’s a powerful way to connect with the community and ease the burden of back-to-school expenses.

“People are really, really struggling,” Willis said. “When they’re going to the store to buy groceries, when they’re trying to get ready for the school year, it’s an extra expense, and it’s a hefty expense.”

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It certainly looked like a community party at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation and Aquatic Center. Loud music played and grownups wore superhero costumes.

Mims spoke to Guilaine Dwarica, a mother of two elementary school boys who works full time and is attending nursing school. It’s Dwarica’s first time at the event, and she calls it a godsend.

“It helps with out with having to purchase a whole bunch of things,” Dwarica said. “I can focus on the clothing this year and not getting the majority of the school supplies, so that was good.”

Her 6-year-old son, Grayson Williams has a brand new backpack and is looking forward to beginning first grade. He has a lot of expectations.

“Learning a lot and playing,” Grayson said. “Meeting new friends.”

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The DA’s office joined the law enforcement-led nonprofit We All Value Excellence, the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and a 2nd Chance Bail Bonds to provide the bookbags and school supplies for families. The event also raffled off 10 computers and gave away classroom supplies for teachers.

Willis believes this event is an opportunity to encourage kids to stay in school, get an education and stay out of the criminal justice system.

“I don’t want the first time they think of the district attorney’s office to be I’m prosecuting your nephew,” Willis said “I want you to know that we’re out here in the community, doing things to get them ready to go back to school.”

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