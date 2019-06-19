ATLANTA - Don't put your umbrella away yet -- there is another chance for rain for much of metro Atlanta.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that not everyone will see showers today, but there is a chance for isolated rain and storms.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for severe weather alerts]
"I'm tracking some isolated showers this morning and -- overall -- a lower chance of rain today," Monahan said.
We're using advanced weather technology to pinpoint who will see the best chance for rain, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
But this week will remain very active.
The chance of rain goes up on Thursday and will stick around through the weekend.
Much of metro Atlanta saw showers and storms on Tuesday. Parts of metro Atlanta, including Spalding, Pike, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Walton, Newton and Rockdale counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning earlier in the afternoon.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}