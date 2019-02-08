Investigators: Dog trainer left dozens of animals 'malnourished, living in filth'

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. - A dog trainer was arrested this week during an investigation into a report of animal cruelty.
The Dalton Police Department said investigators in Tennessee arrested Stephen Kinder, 42, after a woman told police her dog was seen vomiting and lost a significant amount of weight after spending time at Kinder Dog Training in Cleveland, Tennessee. Kinder was arrested in connection with the apparent neglect, police said.
Dalton police said officials later received information that some of the animals from Kinder's Tennessee business were being housed in Dalton, Georgia.
On Thursday morning, investigators said they found "dozens of animals in poor health suffering from apparent neglect and living in horrible conditions" at Kinder's home located on Mattie Street, saying the animals were malnourished and living in filth.
Investigators said 16 dogs were in kennels and many were covered in their own waste.
Police said Kinder later shot himself to death Thursday afternoon.
