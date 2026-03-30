Invasive & destructive pest now in half-dozen Georgia counties, possibly more

GEORGIA — Georgia leaders want you to be on the lookout for yellow-legged hornet nests.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture says the season is here for the invasive bugs. Queens are starting to emerge and establishing new nests.

The department said the pests are a threat to Georgia’s #1 industry – agriculture - and need your help to stop its spread.

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If you spot an embryo nest, the Ag department would like you to contact them. The hornets could damage Georgia’s honeybee population.

Finding the nests early will reduce the number of hornets and minimize the damage caused.

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“It’s crucial that we work together to protect our state’s #1 industry—agriculture,” Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper said.

The Commissioner says their Plant Protection Team has tracked and trapped the hornets since 2023.

Embryo nests are usually found in early spring, between March and April.

Here’s what you can do:

Look out for embryo nests. These are typically smaller than primary and secondary nests. You can find them in trees, shrubs or elevated spaces.

Report sightings. If you find an embryo nest, do not try to remove it yourself. Contact the GDA Plant Protection Division via email or a licensed pest management professional to ensure the queen is properly removed.

Watching for the hornets is especially important for people in Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, Effingham, Liberty and Screven counties, according to the Ag Commissioner.

So far this year, the state has captured 344 hornets and eradicated 3 nests. In 2025, the Georgia Department of Agriculture captured 3,700 hornets and eradicated 18 nests.

Read more about the yellow-legged hornet by CLICKING HERE.

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