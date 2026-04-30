International fugitive accused of killing wife caught in metro Atlanta

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — An international fugitive wanted on homicide charges in Brazil has been arrested in Sandy Springs through a joint effort between local and federal law enforcement agencies.

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Sandy Springs police say United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Removal Operations Atlanta arrested Job Da Luz De Freitas-Junior on Thursday in Sandy Springs.

Authorities said Da Luz De Freitas-Junior, a citizen of Brazil, is wanted in Brazil in connection with the killing of his wife.

Officials say he will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings and is expected to be deported back to Brazil to face the homicide charges.

Police said ICE contacted Sandy Springs officers earlier Thursday after receiving information that he could be living in the city. Investigators also learned the suspect may have been involved in the ongoing physical abuse of another woman.

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At the time, authorities said only limited identifying and location information was available.

The SSPD Criminal Intelligence Unit launched an investigation and worked to identify a possible location tied to the suspect. Through investigative and analytical efforts, officers developed information that was passed along to ICE agents operating in the area.

Authorities said the coordinated effort led to the suspect being taken into custody.

In a statement, Sandy Springs police said the arrest highlights the department’s partnership with federal law enforcement agencies and its commitment to helping apprehend violent offenders.

“The Sandy Springs Police Department remains committed to assisting in the apprehension of violent offenders and ensuring the safety of our community,” the deparmtent said.

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