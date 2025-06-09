Inmate dies, 4 others injured during fight at county jail in Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fight at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center that killed one inmate and injured four others.

The sheriff’s office said Willie James Haugabrook III, 40, Brandon Carnell Willis, 19, Breele Jahiem Johnson, 22, Stacey Motez Mathews, 22, and Isaiah Joshua Bailey, 22, were injured in a fight on Wednesday, June 4.

Haugabrook III, Bailey, and Johnson were taken by ambulance to a hospital, and Johnson was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Both Haugabrook III and Willis are stable. Mathews and Bailey were treated for their injuries.

The GBI is working with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the fight.

