Inexpensive car parts leading to unbelievably costly repairs

A Channel 2 consumer investigation exposes how an inexpensive part can lead to an extra-expensive repair. Consumer investigator Jim Strickland reveals why the drivers of some of Ford's most popular cars and trucks get hit with the bill.
You know the names well, like F-150, Explorer, Fusion and Taurus. They're all Ford's and the affected model years share the same engines. And when a $200 part goes bad, the news gets worse is a hurry.
"This is the car you put your children in?" Jim Strickland asked Shona Manigault.
"Every day," Manigault said.
Manigault's car is a 2011 Ford Explorer. Manigault was pulling out of a McDonalds when it started to sputter and stall and overheat. It turned out to be a fairly routine issue: the water pump. That's the engine component that circulates coolant to keep your engine at an optimum temperature. But the price of the repair was anything but routine: more than $8,100 dollars.
