‘Indispensable’ Georgia bus driver has spent 56 years with same school district

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia bus driver is being recognized for over a half-century of service.

Putnam County Charter School Bus Driver Willie Reid has been named the Oconee RESA Bus Driver of the Year, according to the district.

The Putnam County Charter School System recognized Reid, who has been with the district for 56 years.

The district described Reid as “indispensable,” and someone with a genuine love for his job.

“Mr. Reid’s passion for working with children shines brightly in everything he does. He doesn’t just drive a bus; he ensures that every journey is safe, secure, and filled with care,” the district wrote.

Reid is beloved among students, parents and colleagues alike, according to the district.

