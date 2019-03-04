0 IN HIS OWN WORDS: Brian Monahan's most memorable moments

ATLANTA - This was written by Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan.

The most memorable event I’ve covered during my time at Channel 2 was Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

To see the amount of ... rain that fell, to see how quickly the water rose, and to see firsthand how it affected people’s lives in Houston is something I won’t forget.

A few times along the way, Oscar (the photographer I was with) and I had the opportunity to help folks fleeing the rising water -- and we were happy to be able to help along with “covering the story!”

What struck me the most was, in the face of having their lives turned upside down, how people did everything they could to help their neighbors.

One other event that stands out is the January 2017 tornado outbreak in middle and south Georgia.

(There were) more than 40 tornadoes over two days.

I covered the aftermath of an EF-3 tornado in Albany, and I’ll never forget talking to a woman who had recently retired.

Her house had been sheared apart and her stuff was everywhere across her yard and neighborhood … but her positive attitude shined through.

She seemed more worried about how we were doing than about herself!

Several other storms come to mind, as well: Matthew’s impact on ... Florida’s coast, Florence’s devastating flooding in the Carolinas and covering more than 5 feet of snow (in two weeks!) in Boston a few years ago.

