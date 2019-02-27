0 Get to know the new meteorologist on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

ATLANTA - He's a graduate of Penn State University, an avid sports fan and has two dogs named Bella and Jackson.

Let's get to know the new full-time meteorologist on Channel 2 Action News This Morning: Brian Monahan!

BIO

Brian Monahan joined Channel 2 Action News in September 2014 as the weekend morning and noon meteorologist.

Having lived in the southeast for most of his career, he was excited to return to a region with some of the most dynamic and challenging weather to forecast in the country -- ranging from severe weather outbreaks to winter storms to droughts.

Over the last several years, he’s been a part of Severe Weather Team 2’s coverage of the biggest weather events to hit north Georgia.

His work with Channel 2 Action News has also taken him across the country reporting on storms that have left indelible marks on our memories.

In 2015, Brian covered the historic winter storms in the Boston area that dropped several feet of snow in a couple weeks; crippling that region and having ripple effects all the way to metro Atlanta.

In 2016, it was the devastating tornado outbreak in late January that ripped across southwest Georgia and, in October, Hurricane Matthews razor thin pass off the central Florida coast as a major hurricane.

In 2017, he spent a week in Houston reporting on the historic flooding there as Harvey’s rains inundated that area.

In 2018, he again saw the impact a stalled tropical system can have as he covered Hurricane Florence in North Carolina.

In 2019, Monahan saw another major event firsthand: the retirement of Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton.

On Feb. 28, 2019, Monahan officially took the baton from Minton as the meteorologist on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

“He’s going to do a great job of taking care of metro Atlanta and north Georgia,” Minton said.

BACKGROUND

Brian grew up in southern New Jersey, near Philadelphia, and has been interested in weather all of his life.

It’s a true passion of his and, whether at work or not, he finds himself always following it.

It’s fair to say he is a “weather nerd.”

He also had an interest in television growing up -- he was the rare 10-year-old kid who wanted to get up at 6 a.m. to watch the news -- so it was only natural that he would combine two of his interests and make it a career!

He considers himself truly fortunate to be one of those people who is doing what they wanted to do since they were a child.

Brian’s interest in meteorology took him to Penn State University, where he earned both a bachelors and master’s degree.

While in college, he got his start in television at WYOU and WBRE in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, PA.

After school, it was on to Fort Myers, FL, and WINK where he was weekday morning meteorologist for five years before serving as weekend evening meteorologist at WSB’s sister station WFTV in Orlando for two years.

While in Orlando, he was fortunate enough to realize one of his career dreams and had the opportunity to fill in a few times on the weekend editions of Good Morning America.

After Orlando, it was on to sister station KIRO for two years as weekday morning and noon meteorologist.

In addition to weather, Brian is also a big sports fan -- especially college sports.

Over the last few years, he’s been to several games "Between the Hedges" and he loves living in an area where college football is king.

He is also interested in fitness and politics.

He’s a huge animal lover and has two dogs that keep him pretty busy: a boxer named Bella and a chocolate lab named Jackson.

CLICK HERE to like Brian on Facebook! CLICK HERE to follow Brian on Twitter!

© 2019 Cox Media Group.