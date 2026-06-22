ICE holding facility plans in Georgia uncertain after large detention center scrapped

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Some residents of a metro city are hoping plans for an immigrant holding center will be scrapped after the federal government pulled the plug on a massive detention facility in Social Circle last week.

The proposed detention center is set to be built in warehouses along Atlanta highway near I-985 in Oakwood.

The community’s worries about its effect on safety and property values LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

A few months ago, Department of Homeland Security bought two warehouses here to construct the immigrant detention center.

As designed the facility would house 1,500 individuals for several days to a week, before their transfer to larger detention center.

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