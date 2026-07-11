‘I felt like I was going to die:’ Coweta man charged after pipe attack

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A dispute over a borrowed speaker allegedly turned violent in Coweta County when a man attacked another man with a metal pipe, according to investigators.

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The incident happened June 26 at a property on East Freeman Street in Coweta County. Deputies responded after receiving a 911 call reporting an assault with injuries.

When investigators arrived, they found the suspect, identified as Dexter Mack, shirtless and confronting the victim in the street, according to an incident report. Deputies said Mack appeared aggressive, with clenched fists and tense muscles, while the victim appeared frightened and was walking away.

Authorities detained Mack and took him into custody.

According to the victim, he and a friend were inside a camper parked on the property when Mack became involved in an argument over a speaker he had loaned to the friend.

The victim told investigators Mack threw a metal folding chair against the camper and later threw an ashtray, leaving a dent in the vehicle. After being warned that law enforcement would be called if he damaged anything else, Mack allegedly picked up a metal pipe and shattered a window on the camper.

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Investigators said Mack then approached the victim with the pipe and struck him six to eight times from his legs to his back.

The victim ran from the scene and called 911 from a neighbor’s house.

When asked what he was thinking during the attack, the victim told deputies, “I felt like I was going to die.”

Deputies recovered metal pipes from the property and documented injuries that included fresh abrasions on the victim’s back and shoulder blade, according to the report.

Mack was taken to the Coweta County Jail and charged with aggravated assault and battery.

Investigators said they found no prior history of disputes between the victim and Mack.

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