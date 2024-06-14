I-20 back open after tanker leak caused complete shutdown in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglasville Police said I-20 westbound and eastbound is back open.
There is no longer a hazardous material threat.
Around 9 p.m., Douglasville police announced that I-20 westbound has reopened. I-20 eastbound reopened at 8:45 p.m.
Update 6/13/24 9:05pm: I-20 Westbound is now open.Posted by Douglasville Police Department on Thursday, June 13, 2024
Update 6/13/24 8:45pm: I-20 Eastbound is open. I-20 Westbound is still closed. There is no longer a hazardous material threat.Posted by Douglasville Police Department on Thursday, June 13, 2024
Earlier, all lanes were shut down on Interstate 20 due to a tanker leak.
Douglasville Police posted an update just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, stating that a tanker leak caused the interstate to shut down.
This was the result of a traffic accident.
As of 6:10 p.m., police said I-20 WB is closed at Chapel Hill Road, I-20 EB is closed at Highway 5.
West Pines Golf Course was evacuated as precaution.
6/13/24 6:10pm update: I-20 WB is closed at Chapel Hill Rd, I-20 EB is closed at Hwy 5 due to a tanker leak on I-20....Posted by Douglasville Police Department on Thursday, June 13, 2024
Police did not release any other details about the incident.
