Hyundai recalls 421,000 vehicles over brakes unexpectedly activating

Hyundai is recalling over 421,000 vehicles over a software brake issue. The car manufacturer says the issue could cause the brakes to unexpectedly activate, increasing the risk of a crash.

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The recall covers certain 2025-2026 Santa Cruz, Tucson, Tucson Hybrid and Tucson Plug- In Hybrid models.

In the recall alert, Hyundai says software in the front cameras may cause the forward collision avoidance system to activate prematurely and unexpectedly apply the brakes.

There have been at least four crashes reported because of this issue, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Four people were reportedly hurt in those crashes.

Hyundai says vehicle owners will be notified by mail by July 17. They can take their vehicle to a Hyundai dealership for a free software update.

You can search your VIN on NHTSA.gov to see if your car is under the recall.

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