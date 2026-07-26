Hundreds of students receive free eye exams and glasses before school starts

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Hundreds of Cobb County students are heading back to school with clearer vision after receiving free eye exams and glasses through a partnership between the Cobb County Public Library and the nonprofit Vision To Learn.

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The Summer Break 2026 initiative, which runs from late May through July 31, has provided 306 free eye exams to students ages 5 to 18.

According to the organizations, 80% of those students needed glasses and were able to choose a free pair of frames.

“Our work is far from finished as there are still thousands of students in our community struggling without the essential vision care they need,” said Tom Brooks, communications specialist for the Cobb County Public Library and an organizer of the clinics. “Cobb County’s ‘glasses gap’ is a major, expensive barrier which impacts education, economic and workforce development, and overall community well-being.”

Health experts estimate that about one in four school-age children need glasses to fully participate and succeed in the classroom.

The summer program builds on a partnership that began in 2018. Since then, the Cobb County Public Library and Vision To Learn have provided thousands of free eye exams and eye glasses to students.

The effort is part of the larger Atlanta Vision Project, led by Learn4Life, the Metro Atlanta Regional Education Partnership.

The initiative aims to ensure every elementary school student in metro Atlanta who needs glasses receives them by 2028.

Marietta City Schools has also partnered with Vision To Learn since the 2021-22 school year, providing more than 3,000 eye exams and 2,593 pairs of glasses to students.

Organizers say the program helps remove a major barrier to learning by ensuring students can clearly see the board, read assignments and fully participate in class.

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