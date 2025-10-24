Hundreds of homes don’t have water after main breaks in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta Watershed Department crews are working to finish emergency repairs after a water main burst Thursday night. Hundreds of homes don’t have any water.

Bohler Road is closed at Defoors Ferry Road and the water shutoff is impacting a large section of the Cross Creek area.

Atlanta Watershed Department tells Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach that a six-inch pipe broke sometime Thursday night. They say the disruption of service is to around 200 homes.

But there are many smaller apartments and condos in the area just west of Interstate 75 that may also be impacted.

“We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we work to restore service as quickly and safely as possible,” the department said.

