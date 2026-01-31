How to keep pipes from bursting in subzero temps

Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency is urging people to take steps to keep their pipes from bursting.
Severe Weather Team 2 says as the snow moves out, the bitterly cold temperatures will remain.
Some advice to keep in mind:
- Allow a faucet to drip overnight to keep water moving and reduce freezing risk.
- Open cabinet doors in kitchens/bathrooms to circulate warm air around plumbing.
- Keep thermostat consistent day and night; avoid lowering the temperature overnight.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
RELATED STORIES:
- Winter weather: What to do if your pipes freeze?
- LIVE UPDATES: Snow winding down, frigid weather and brutal wind chill tonight
- Water pouring from ceiling of Fulton County Jail after pipe burst
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group