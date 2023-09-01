Home Depot Foundation donates $250,000 to Hurricane Idalia disaster relief

ATLANTA — The Home Depot Foundation announced they’d be committing $250,000 to support disaster relief and recovery efforts for communities hit by Hurricane Idalia.

According to the foundation, it brings their overall disaster relief commitments to more than $6 million in 2023.

Working with their nonprofit partners, the Home Depot Foundation said they’d be supporting communities in counties from Georgia and Florida, distributing relief supplies, meals, and more.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Home Depot Foundation said they were working with Convoy of Hope and Operation Blessing to ship truckloads of materials, including disaster relief kits, to multiple communities.

Additionally, World Central Kitchen is working to provide meals to those in need, and the American Red Cross is helping shelter those who have homes damaged or destroyed by the storm.

Team Rubicon and Inspiritus are also assisting, working to clear trees and debris from roadways and neighborhoods while storm damage assessments are underway, according to the foundation.

TRENDING STORIES:

While multiple nonprofits are helping with activities for relief and recovery, the Home Depot Foundation and the company aren’t sitting it out.

Home Depot activated its Hurricane Command Center for the first time in the 2023 season to give support. The foundation said more than 150 Home Depot employees are working to provide goods and logistics to stores in Florida, including directly to Naval Air Station Pensacola.

The hurricane recovery effort with the command center has reportedly sent 200 trucks with emergency relief products, including generators, water bottles, tarps, plywood, batteries, and flashlights, to those in the path of the storm.

According to the foundation, the Home Depot’s associate volunteer force has donated thousands of dollars of supplies to local first responders and government agencies, and associates were brought in from areas outside of the affected communities to help in stores impacted by Idalia.

“Our thoughts are with all the communities that have been impacted by Hurricane Idalia,” Shannon Gerber, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation, said. “The Foundation and Team Depot are working alongside our national disaster relief partners as well as local nonprofit organizations to determine immediate needs and assist the people and areas impacted by this storm.”

The company’s Home Fund is also providing financial assistance to employees affected by the storm, aimed at helping them find safe housing, food, and clothes while they’re displaced.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

OTHER NEWS:

Gov. Brian Kemp is heading to South Georgia to survey damage from Hurricane Idalia





©2023 Cox Media Group