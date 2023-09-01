5 DJJ employees arrested following teen’s death while in custody, GBI says

DALTON, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says five Department of Juvenile Justice employees have been arrested following the death of a teen while in their custody.
The Dalton Police Department asked the GBI to investigate after Alexis Sluder, 16, of Ellijay, died while in custody at the Dalton Youth Detention Center in August 2022.
Authorities did not specify what Sluder was charged with.
The GBI said a Whitfield County grand jury handed up an indictment against five DJJ employees tied to Sluder’s death and have been charged with the following:
- Maveis Brooks, sergeant, age 35, of Calhoun, GA – 2 counts of first-degree cruelty to children and 1 count of second-degree cruelty to children
- Russell Ballard, cadet, age 62, of Chatsworth, GA – 2 counts of first-degree cruelty to children and 1 count of second-degree cruelty to children
- Rebecka Phillips, officer, age 45, of Chatsworth, GA – 2 counts of first-degree cruelty to children and 1 count of second-degree cruelty to children
- Monica Hedrick, nurse, age 62, Ringgold, GA – 1 count of second-degree cruelty to children
- David McKinney, Detention Center Director, age 53, of Rome, GA – 1 count of second-degree cruelty to children
The GBI has not released Sluder’s cause of death or much other information about this case.
Friends and family of Sluder sent Channel 2 Action News a photo from Sunday, where they held a stand-in in Ellijay to mark the one-year anniversary of the teen’s death.
