Historic African American nursery school in Rome falls on hard times

ROME, Ga. — Shaundria Dean says it has never felt like work.

“It’s joyful. I’ve been here 32 years, and I love it. I love my job,” Shaundria said.

She’s the Director of the Rebecca Blaylock Child Development Center on Graham Street in Rome.

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Vera Mathis has been teaching here for 52 years.

“Every chance I get, I let the parents know who Rebecca Blaylock was. She is the lady who started this,” Vera said.

Blaylock was just 20 years old back in 1934, when nursery schools for the local African American community were few and far between.

There have been years when they had an enrollment of nearly 150 children, but COVID came. They’re expecting just 3 dozen when school starts in August.

”As long as it has been in the community, it would be a shame to lose it,” parent Marquisa Fisher said.

Shaundria says over time, most of the center’s non-profit partners have fallen away. Despite the rich history, it has been hard to spread the word that the center is still here. But there’s a 92 year legacy, and she says it’s worth fighting for.

“We’re gonna make it. We’ll get through this. I won’t give up. As long as we have breath, I’ll do my best to carry on,” Shaundria said.

The center’s original red brick building still stands and is an official Rome landmark.

To reach the Rebecca Blaylock Child Development Center, call 706-767-3431.

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