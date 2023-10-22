Here’s when to see the best fall colors in north Georgia

ATLANTA — Fall colors are starting to show in north Georgia.

This week, Severe Weather Team Two Meteorologist Eboni Deon looked into why this happens and when we’ll see the best color!

Cooler mornings have led to some change in our leaves, but we still have some time for more colors to come through.

“We’re just starting to see fall color on the top ridges in the mountains,” Kim Hatcher, public affairs coordinator for Georgia state parks said.

Hatcher is also known affectionately as the leaf lady says currently.

“Sourwoods and dogwoods are turning deep red, sumacs are turning deep red. a few of the maples are starting to show some red and oranges,” Hatcher said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The forests are still mostly green at this point.

Bryce Gruber grew up in Georgia, he says once fall settles in it’s time to go check out the leaves.

“It’s a beautiful artistry in the trees and it’s a beautiful thing to appreciate to really take in all the different views and sights,” Gruber said.

Hatcher said soon we’ll see more pop from yellow hickories, maple species, and poplars will turn yellow.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We’re definitely looking forward to a good fall because we had adequate rain this summer so the forests are pretty healthy,” Hatcher said.

As long as we continue to get cooler weather and not too much wind or rain, we’ll have ideal conditions for our leaves to turn and stay on the trees.

“People tend to start thinking about fall color when the calendar turns to October but really peak leaf season is towards the end of October even into early November.”

There is plenty of time left to plan a fall foliage tour. The farther south, the longer you have for viewing, as leaves turn a little later and will not drop until after mid to late November.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man dead after being shot by police after allegedly pointing gun at cars, officers The GBI says Marthely Theodore, 26, was pointing a gun at cars in the area of Smyrna Powder Springs Road and Benson Poole Road around 4:30 p.m.





©2023 Cox Media Group