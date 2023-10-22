Woman describes saving driver in burning car after head-on collision in Cobb County

SMYRNA, Ga. — A head on collision left one person dead and one person in critical condition early Sunday morning, according to Smyrna Police Department.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday night at the corner of Windy Hill Road and Cobb Parkway.

One witness spoke exclusively with Channel 2 Action News. She said she heard it happen first.

“I heard a boom, you know? A loud boom. I see two cars, like, collided. I’m like, did these cars just have a freaking head on collision? So, I whipped around,” said Latonia Jefferson. “I said, yeah, they did have a head-on collision.”

She said she was the only one around, yelled for help and called 911. At the same time, she realized the driver who survived was still in her car, and it was on fire.

“The airbags were everywhere. Smoke was everywhere, and the car was on fire,” said Jefferson. “I just ran up there, opened the door and I told her, ‘Get out of the car! Get out. The car is on fire!’ So, she got out. Her face was bloody. Oh my God. I really tripped out then, but I’m like, ‘Baby, are you hurt? You need to lay down.’”

Smyrna Police Department confirmed that is the driver that left the roadway and hit the other car, killing that driver.

Investigators said it is not clear what caused her to swerve at this time. Channel 2 Action News is waiting to find out if she will face charges.

Police have not released the name or age of the driver who died.

