WNBA All-Star Game: How to watch Team WNBA vs. Team USA, LIVE on Channel 2

The best players across women’s basketball will take center stage, LIVE this Saturday night on Channel 2.

The WNBA All-Star Game will pit the U.S. Women’s Basketball team against some of the young stars of the WNBA including, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

The Atlanta Dream’s Alisha Gray was selected to the All-Star team for the second consecutive season.

The U.S. Women’s Basketball Team will use the WNBA All-Star Game as a final tune-up for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The game will tip off on Saturday at 8:30 p.m, LIVE on Channel 2, followed by WSB Tonight.

Here is the WNBA roster:

DeWanna Bonner, Connecticut Sun

Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream

Dearica Hamby, Los Angeles Sparks

Brionna Jones, Connecticut Sun

Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty

Kayla McBride, Minnesota Lynx

Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever

Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings

Nneka Ogwumike, Seattle Storm

Angel Reese, Chicago Sky

Team USA:

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Kahleah Copper, Phoenix Mercury

Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces

Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury

Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm

Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces

Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty

Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces

