WNBA All-Star Game: How to watch Team WNBA vs. Team USA, LIVE on Channel 2

By WSBTV.com News Staff

WNBA All-Star Game

The best players across women’s basketball will take center stage, LIVE this Saturday night on Channel 2.

The WNBA All-Star Game will pit the U.S. Women’s Basketball team against some of the young stars of the WNBA including, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

The Atlanta Dream’s Alisha Gray was selected to the All-Star team for the second consecutive season.

The U.S. Women’s Basketball Team will use the WNBA All-Star Game as a final tune-up for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The game will tip off on Saturday at 8:30 p.m, LIVE on Channel 2, followed by WSB Tonight.

Here is the WNBA roster:

  • DeWanna Bonner, Connecticut Sun
  • Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever
  • Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever
  • Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream
  • Dearica Hamby, Los Angeles Sparks
  • Brionna Jones, Connecticut Sun
  • Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty
  • Kayla McBride, Minnesota Lynx
  • Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever
  • Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings
  • Nneka Ogwumike, Seattle Storm
  • Angel Reese, Chicago Sky

Team USA:

  • Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx
  • Kahleah Copper, Phoenix Mercury
  • Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces
  • Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury
  • Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty
  • Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm
  • Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces
  • Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty
  • Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury
  • Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun
  • A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
  • Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces

