Here's what to know about 285-Georgia 400 interchange project

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A "major project" is expected to transform the interchange of I-285 and Georgia 400 in North Fulton County.
The Georgia Department of Transportation says about 400,000 vehicles pass through the interchange every day -- and with all the growth it was time for a major overhaul. The last one happened in 1993.
GDOT's transformation project is designed to improve traffic flow on 285 and 400.
