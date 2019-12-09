  • Here's what to know about 285-Georgia 400 interchange project

    By: Mark Arum

    Updated:

    NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A "major project" is expected to transform the interchange of I-285 and Georgia 400 in North Fulton County.

    [READ MORE: GDOT reveals details on $1 billion Ga. 400-285 project]

    The Georgia Department of Transportation says about 400,000 vehicles pass through the interchange every day -- and with all the growth it was time for a major overhaul. The last one happened in 1993.

    GDOT's transformation project is designed to improve traffic flow on 285 and 400.

    We're breaking down the improvements that will make your commute easier, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    TRENDING STORIES

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories