Henry County

Woman accused of stealing from yoga students in Henry County

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Henry County yoga thefts suspect (Henry County Police Department)

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Police Department is looking for a woman accused of stealing from students at a yoga studio.

On Tuesday, June 20, police say the woman entered a yoga studio and stole wallets and credit cards from purses belonging to several students.

Apparently, she didn’t realize she was being recorded on a security camera.

If you can identify her, you are urged to contact Detective S. Harlan at 770-288-8494, the Henry County non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121, or you can text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

