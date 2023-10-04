Video shows student being stabbed four times at metro school, parents concerned over safety

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A mother whose son was stabbed four times in an attack at school says watching video of it was very difficult.

She is very concerned about safety at the school where it happened.

Stockbridge elementary, middle and high schools were all locked down Monday while police worked to locate the attacker.

They managed to find him, and he now faces charges.

Meanwhile, parents are concerned about safety and adults not intervening when something like this happens.

TRENDING STORIES:

Henry County Schools says the video that we got from concerned parents shows two high school students involved in an altercation Monday where one used scissors to stab the other.

That student took off running, causing nearby schools to go on lockdown. The student was later captured.

A spokesperson for the school district says disruption of its school environment is never tolerated and students involved will be held accountable.

We’ll show you the video and have the concerns from parents, in a LIVE report, starting on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Group of activists to protest Fulton sheriff’s request to move inmates from jail to private prisons

©2023 Cox Media Group