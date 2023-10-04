MARTA bus catches fire near busy Atlanta intersection

ATLANTA — A MARTA bus caught fire near a busy Atlanta intersection Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on Piedmont Road and Sidney Marcus Boulevard.

A Channel 2 Action News viewer sent a video showing flames shooting out the back of the bus.

News Chopper 2 flew over the scene where MARTA Police blocked the road.

There is no word on injuries or what caused the fire.

Channel 2 Action News has contacted MARTA and Atlanta Fire and Rescue to learn more.

It’s unclear how much is impacting traffic or MARTA passengers.

