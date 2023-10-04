MARTA bus catches fire near busy Atlanta intersection

ATLANTA — A MARTA bus caught fire near a busy Atlanta intersection Wednesday afternoon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
It happened on Piedmont Road and Sidney Marcus Boulevard.
A Channel 2 Action News viewer sent a video showing flames shooting out the back of the bus.
News Chopper 2 flew over the scene where MARTA Police blocked the road.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Ga. grandfather celebrating 25th anniversary on vacation in Mexico dies of heart attack
- Channel 2 goes along with deputies as they attempt to remove squatters in South Fulton
- Truck that hit bridge, closed part of I-285, was 40,000 pounds overweight, GSP reports
There is no word on injuries or what caused the fire.
Channel 2 Action News has contacted MARTA and Atlanta Fire and Rescue to learn more.
It’s unclear how much is impacting traffic or MARTA passengers.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group