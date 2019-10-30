TRAFFIC RED ALERT: Fiery crash shuts down I-75 SB at I-675 in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A fiery crash is blocking all lanes of Interstate 75 southbound near Interstate 675 in Henry County.
Mark Arum and Triple Team Traffic issued a traffic red alert to warn drivers about the crash. GDOT cameras are showing the fire is now out. It is unknown when the lanes will reopen.
Police are now directing traffic off at Highway 138 exit 228.
We're tracking the backups and alternate routes, LIVE every 10 minutes on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Traffic diversion now in place, PD forcing backed up traffic off at Hwy 138 (exit 228). DON'T get stuck, listen to @wsbradio or watch @wsbtv for our alternate routes. #ATLtraffic https://t.co/BM3SOOL3jb— Ashley Frasca (@AshleyFrascaWSB) October 30, 2019
RED ALERT Henry Co.: Massive truck fire I-75/sb shut down between Hwy 138 (exit 228) and I-675. Use Hwy 19/41 or I-675 to get towards Stockbridge. We're on NOW @wsbradio and @wsbtv. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/o54hbNolmz— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) October 30, 2019
