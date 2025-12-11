Tanger Outlets gives shoppers more time for last-minute holiday buys, including Christmas Eve

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — Tanger Outlets Locust Grove in Georgia is extending its holiday shopping hours to accommodate last-minute shoppers during the final week of the season, including Super Saturday and Christmas Eve.

Shoppers can find trending styles and top brands such as Nike, Old Navy, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Under Armour at Tanger Locust Grove, making it a prime destination for holiday gifts at unbeatable prices.

In addition to extended shopping hours, Tanger Locust Grove is hosting Santa Photos in Suite 218 on select dates, providing a festive experience for families.

The outlet will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on most days leading up to Christmas Eve, with special hours on Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The outlet will be closed on Christmas Day.

With extended hours and special holiday events, Tanger Outlets Locust Grove said it was catering to last-minute shoppers looking to find the perfect gifts for the holiday season.

