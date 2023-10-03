Stockbridge schools locked down, student arrested after using scissors in fight, running from police

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Multiple lockdowns impacted several schools in Stockbridge Monday afternoon after a fight involving the use of scissors happened at Stockbridge High School.

According to a school district spokesperson, the fight involved two students where one injured another with a pair of scissors and then ran from the school before being pursued by police.

During the pursuit, Stockbridge High School, Stockbridge Middle School, and Cotton Indian Elementary were all briefly placed on lockdown.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The student suspected of using the scissors in the fight is now in custody and will be facing pending charges.

The spokesperson said that emergency medical services were called due to the fight.

There is no word yet on any injuries resulting from the fight.

“Disruption to the safety of our school environment is never tolerated, and any students involved in such behavior will be held accountable,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Boyfriend arrested after DeKalb woman disappeared, body found over weekend

©2023 Cox Media Group