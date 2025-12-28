Stockbridge council member, longtime public servant dies

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — The City of Stockbridge announced a longtime public servant and current city council member had passed away.

District 2 Councilman Alphonso Thomas has died, the city announced Friday.

Thomas was a public servant with more than three decades of work for the city, both as an elected official and as a city appointee.

“His service to the community spans over 35 years as both a public servant and public official. He served two years as Mayor Pro Tem, where he was appointed by his peers,” officials said in a statement. “Alphonso also served as President of the Stockbridge Civic Association, a local nonprofit organization that served the community for many years.”

Thomas was a lifelong Stockbridge resident, the city said, and a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, in addition to being a Fort Valley State University alumnus.

Officials said Thomas led Stockbridge’s annual African-American Celebration during Black history Month for six years and throughout his career had been awarded multiple honors, including:

Certificate of Excellence

The Henry County NAACP Freedom Fund Community Service Award

Eagle Scout Mentor’s Pin from Troop #65

Zeta Mu Nu Chapter Omega Citizen of the Year Award

Thomas was also honored for his research and documenting of Stockbridge as the ancestral home of “Daddy King,” Martin Luther King, Sr., the father of civil rights legend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Thomas sponsored the King Family Plaque that remains on display at Stockbridge City Hall, according to the city.

