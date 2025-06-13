Shooting investigation underway after suspect tries stealing Henry County officer’s cruiser

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are investigating a shooting incident involving one of their own officers.

It happened along Field View Drive in the Simpson Mill Plantation subdivision on Friday.

Investigators said the shooting was with an armed suspect who stole a police cruiser while detectives were investigating a domestic disturbance in the neighborhood.

Henry County police said no one was injured and the suspect has been taken into custody.

