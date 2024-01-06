School district says there’s ‘no findings’ employee hit Henry students over Chromebooks

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation into allegations that a school employee in Henry County was hitting students over their Chromebooks has found it did not happen.

In October, Channel 2′s Michael Doudna spoke with a mother who claimed her daughter and several others in her class at Dutchtown Elementary School were hit by a paraprofessional.

According to her fourth-grade daughter, the parapro, whose identity hasn’t been released, became irritated with some students because they didn’t have their Chromebooks or they were not charged.

“She turned red and started yelling at us, and when we walked out, she hit us in our backs,” the girl said.

“Immediately when I looked at her back,” mom Britany Walker said. “Her back was red, and it looked like someone’s handlines.”

Months later, the school district shared a statement with Channel 2 Action News saying that there is no evidence this happened.

“After multiple investigations by the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services, Henry County Police Department, HCS Human Resources, and Dutchtown Elementary School, there were no findings to support the allegations in this case. We are now working with attorneys to officially close this matter,” a spokesperson wrote.

The employee was previously placed on leave. Her current status with the district is unclear.

