Road work in metro Atlanta county to close lanes on part of SR 20

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — On Monday and Tuesday, a portion of State Route 20 in Henry County will have lane closures so crews can finish construction in the area.

According to the county, the road work will be between Tomlinson Street and McGarity Road, with work active from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days.

County officials said drivers should expect delays near Mile Marker 7 on SR 20 and will see traffic control measures in place.

Those measures include signs and flaggers to direct traffic through the work zone, as needed.

Drivers are urged to exercise caution and drive more slowly through the area to prevent safety risks.

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