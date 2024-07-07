Police want to identify 2 thieves seen breaking into cannabis store in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are looking for two thieves they say broke into a small business and stole merchandise in McDonough.
On Friday, July 5, at approximately 6 a.m., two people were seen on surveillance cameras breaking a glass door and entering Cannabis Therapy at 3200 Jodeco Road, Suite G.
Police did not detail the items stolen or their value.
According to their Instagram posts, the store sells kratom, CBD, and Delta8 products, as well as hookahs and other smoking accessories.
If anyone can identify the suspects, please call Sergeant M. Gleason at 770-288-8265, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.
