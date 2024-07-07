Police want to identify 2 thieves seen breaking into cannabis store in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are looking for two thieves they say broke into a small business and stole merchandise in McDonough.

On Friday, July 5, at approximately 6 a.m., two people were seen on surveillance cameras breaking a glass door and entering Cannabis Therapy at 3200 Jodeco Road, Suite G.

Police did not detail the items stolen or their value.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to their Instagram posts, the store sells kratom, CBD, and Delta8 products, as well as hookahs and other smoking accessories.

If anyone can identify the suspects, please call Sergeant M. Gleason at 770-288-8265, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Georgia could be holding onto cash that belongs to you… and you may not even realize it

©2024 Cox Media Group