Police seeks leads in teen’s 2010 killing

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving the homicide of Anastasia Tarik Hill, who was 14 years old when she was killed.

Anastasia’s family reported her missing from her home in Ellenwood in March 2010. In November of the same year, her body was discovered in a wooded area just off Highway 138 East in Stockbridge.

Her remains were positively identified in 2012, Channel 2 Action News reported at the time, and she died from homicide, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the killing is asked to contact the Henry County Police Department at (770) 288-8299.

Tips, videos and/or photos may also be submitted via text to (770) 220-7009.

“Even the smallest detail could help investigators move this case forward,” police said.

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