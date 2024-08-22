Officers search for man who stole more than $2,000 worth of Pokémon cards

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are looking for a man who stole more than $2,000 worth of Pokémon cards last week.

Officers said on Friday at 8:50 a.m. a man entered the Target on Jonesboro Road in McDonough and took several collector’s cards and then left the store without paying for them.

The unidentified man was seen driving a white Chevrolet Equinox with an Alabama license plate.

He was last seen in an Atlanta Hawks hat with a pink shirt.

The amount of cards stolen totaled $2,152.99, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident or who knows the suspects’ identity is asked to contact Det. E. Luciano at 770-288-8278, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770- 957-9121, or text the department tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

